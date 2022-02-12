Bengal Civic Body Elections: Oppn Alleges Poll Violence; TMC Refutes Claims, Says 'Voting Held Peacefully'

Incidents of violence, including firing and bombing, were reported on Saturday during polling for elections to municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar in West Bengal.

Two incidents of firing and bombing were reported in Asansol civic body area. In Jamuria, CPI(M) candidate’s daughter, Lipi Das in a Facebook Live event alleged her father was intimidated by TMC workers and an incident of firing took place.

Meanwhile, in Asansol’s Dhakka region, the BJP alleged that rampant firing took place outside the polling booth. The saffron party alleged that their candidate was thrashed in Asansol 15 number ward. An incident of the bombing was also alleged in the Kulti Barakar area. The TMC however has refused the allegations.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “They don’t know any system, they were stopping me to cast my vote. Violence is going on and the administration is busy on stopping BJP leaders."

Bidhanagar Corporation, which has a history of major violence, too was accused by BJP and CPM of booth jamming. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Adhir Chowdhury also said such reports of violence once again prove that “local elections are a farce in Bengal."

Meanwhile, polling in Chandannagar and Siliguri remained peaceful.

Former Mayor of Bidhanagar and former BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta refuted the claims of violence. Dutta who has re-joined TMC said, “the EC has looked at the matter and there is no violence."

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said “voting was held peacefully. The BJP knows they will lose, that’s why they are making such allegation."

The Election Commission has stated that zero tolerance towards violence has been maintained and strict action has been taken.

A section of political commentators have noted that the reports of violence again prove Bengal elections can’t be violence-free.

