Bengal Civic Polls 2022: Green Tsunami Wipes Oppn Clean as TMC Wins 103 Municipalities of 108

Another green tsunami swept the state of West Bengal as the Trinamool Congress won 103 out of 108 civic bodies in the municipality elections. As per the latest figures, the TMC grabbed 103 municipalities, the left and the HUMRO party won one each and it was hung in three. The BJP and the Congress drew a zero.

The main feature of the results is the TMC smashing all the opposition bastions.

Reacting to the thumping victory of the TMC, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections. (1/2).

“Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state.

Jai Bangla!(2/2)"

Kanthi Municiipality

The Kanthi Municipality, which was an “Adhikary" bastion held by Suvendu Adhikary’s family for the last 35 years, was always with the TMC and this time too it has remained so. Suvendu quit the TMC and switched over to the BJP in December 2020. All members of his family were members of this municipality.

Bhatpara - Arjun Singh’s Bastion

BJP MP Arjun Singh has held the seat for 30 years and was himself its Chairman. This time, out of 35 wards, 33 were won by the TMC. Singh started his political career by winning Bhatpara municipality election as councillor from the Congress party in 1995 and later joined the TMC and served as MLA from the seat in 2001. In March 2019, Singh joined the BJP and contested for the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore Parliamentary seat as a BJP candidate and won.

Adhir Choudhury’s Home Turf Baharampur

After three decades, the Congress party lost the Baharampur Municipality to the TMC. The seat is an absolute bastion of Congress stalwart and MP Adhir Choudhury. Out of 28 wards, the TMC has won 17, and the Congress won six.

Interestingly, the bastion of Dilip Ghosh and BJP president Sukanto Majumder, Kharagpur and Balurghat municipalities, too saw a green wave.

On the other hand, the Darjeeling Municipality has gone to Humro party. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung won a few wards, hinting at a drop in its influence in the hills.

Independent candidates, who did not get ticket from TMC, did well in this polls winning several wards. Overall, it’s a huge success for the TMC.

On the other hand, the Opposition alleged that “there has been no election" and accused the TMC of rigging the polls.

BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya said, “This vote has not taken place at all. This was expected so we are not bothered about it. We will be with the people ."

Meanwhile, Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury said, “This has been forcefully done. People will give answer in the future. This was the same situation in 2018 Panchayat polls."

