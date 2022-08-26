Bengal CM Mamata Announces Rs 60,000 for Durga Puja Committees, Faces 3 PILs Against Her Decision to 'Donate'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 60,000 each to 43,000 Durga Puja committees in the state. But soon after the announcement, three PILs were filed against her decision.

The chief minister held a meeting with the puja organisers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on August 22 and said there will be a discount on the electricity bill during this year’s puja. The Kolkata and the state electricity boards have been requested to give a 60 per cent discount on bills to puja committees. This time, Durga Puja has been listed as a heritage site by the UNESCO.

Petitioner Subir Kumar Ghosh appealed to the court asking the government to withdraw the grant. In this same context, another PIL was registered on Wednesday and Thursday. A question as to why donations are being given to pujas instead of paying dearness allowance (DA) to government employees was raised following the court order. The litigant also questioned why the discount is given on the electricity bill. The possible hearing date of this case is on Friday. The PILs also stated that where many people were still not getting food, clean water, electricity, and medicine, donation was a luxury.

