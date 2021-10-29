Bengal Gears Up For 4 Bypolls on Saturday; Dinhata With 417 Booths, Nearly 3L Voters is Biggest Constituency

On March 13, last year, in a freewheeling chat with News18.com, West Bengal legislature Jayanta Naskar from Gosaba had said that ‘life is unpredictable’ and therefore he made his own fibre statue so that people will always remember him for his good work at his Bagulakhali village at Canning subdivision of South 24 Parganas district.

“I made my own fibre statues and a bust because you never know what will happen to you next. Life is unpredictable," Naskar had said.

Probably it was his déjà vu because after 15 months (on June 19, 2021) Naskar passed away after the Assembly Poll result was declared on May 2. He won the Gosaba seat in South 24-Parganas but his death necessitated the by-poll in the same seat which is going to polls on October 30.

Advertisement

Keeping Naskar’s sentiments and his vision in the front, TMC has fielded Subrata Mondal from Gosaba and the party is looking at a huge winning margin after TMC battled back with more than expected seats in the recently held Assembly Poll in the State.

However, it is not known why Naskar’s son Bappadiyta was not given the ticket to contest from Gosaba but many felt that Subrata Mondal is having a good leadership quality who can take Naskar’s vision forward in the area.

Apart from Gosaba, Assembly bypolls to three other seats, Dinhata, Santipur and Khardaha will also be held on October 30, and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The Gosaba Assembly seat is a reserved constituency and it is a part of the Jaynagar Parliamentary segment.

To ensure free and fair elections, the Election Commission has already increased the strength of Central Forces to 92 companies in all four Assembly constituencies (ACs).

It was learnt that the maximum number of paramilitary jawans will be deployed at Dinhata in Cooch Behar, which is close to the Bangladesh border and a prestigious battle for the BJP because it was won by Nisith Pramanik who is presently the Union Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There will be around 27 companies of central force in Dinhata. In Khardah, Santipur and in Gosaba there will be deployment of 20, 22 and 23 companies of central forces," a senior EC official said.

Advertisement

Among all the four constituencies, Dinhata is the biggest one with 417 booths and the number of voters in this constituency is more than 298000.

In Gosaba, the total number of booths are 326 (including auxiliary polling booths) and the number of voters is 240000 (approx). In 43 sensitive booths, CCTV will be installed and in another 30 booths, the polling process will be video-graphed for security purposes.

BJP president, South 24-Parganas (East), Sunip Das, alleged that TMC leaders are threatening BJP workers and their supporters in Gosaba. “We have informed the EC regarding the issue and demanded free and fair bypoll," he said.

Advertisement

In Khardah (North 24-Parganas), there will be 336 booths and the number of voters are 232300 (approx), while in Santipur (Nadia district) there will be 358 booths and the number of voters are 254893 (approx).

>Also Read: How Did You Allow BJP to Form Govt in 2017? Mamata Corners Congress for ‘Bowing Down’ in Goa

Advertisement

EC sources said, eight companies of paramilitary forces will be retained after the by-poll until the counting which is going to be held on November 2.

Advertisement

Dinhata is a prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because it falls in North Bengal , a stronghold area of the saffron brigade, which wholeheartedly supported them during 2019 Lok Sabha Polls and helped them to bag 18 seats and also this is the seat which was won by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik in the recently held Assembly Polls.

Pramanik is emotionally very much attached with Dinhata and somehow he managed to retain the seat with mere 57 votes against TMC’s Udayan Guha. He was one of the BJP MPs who had won the Assembly polls held this year but later resigned because they wanted to continue as an MP.

Advertisement

He didn’t even take oath as an MLA (after the poll result was declared on May 2) and this necessitated the by-poll in Dinhata. This time, the TMC has once again fielded Udayan Guha from Dinhata. On the other hand, the BJP leadership has decided to field Ashok Mondal against the ruling party candidate.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Santipur by-poll was necessitated after Jagannath Sarkar who won the Santipur assembly seat (after defeating TMC’s Ajay De with more than 15000 votes), vacated it later to continue as an MP from Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. This seat in Nadia district is again a prestigious battle for the BJP (who fielded Niranjan Biswas against TMC’s Brajakishore Goswami, a member of the Vaishnav community) because it is the constituency where ‘Matua’ community is a decisive factor and they could turn the table for any political parties.

Speaking to News18.com, BJP president of Nadia South, Ashok Chakraborty, said, “We are certainly winning the Santipur seat as the wave is in our favour."

Advertisement

The Khardaha by-poll was necessitated following the death of TMC MLA Kajal Sinha. This time TMC has fielded Sovandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardaha against BJP’s Jay Saha. This is a prestigious battle for the TMC because to make way for Mamata Banerjee - TMC MLA from Bhawanipur constituency, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has resigned from the post.

As per the Indian Constitution, Mamata Banerjee who lost her Nandigram seat in this Assembly Polls - can run the state as a Chief Minister but she will have to get elected in the next six months to retain her post. Recently, she won the Bhawanipur by-poll with a huge margin.

Advertisement

Since Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is an elected MLA, he must win a seat within six months to retain her MLA membership and therefore he was fielded by Mamata Banerjee from the Khardaha seat for the by-poll.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.