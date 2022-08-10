Bengal SSC Scam: CBI Makes First Arrests, Nabs Former SSC Secretary & Ex-adviser to Recruitment Panel

The CBI made its first arrests in connection with the West Bengal SSC teacher recruitment scam case on Wednesday. The central agency nabbed a former adviser to the power committee for the recruitment and the ex-secretary of the state’s school service commission. The Enforcement Directorate, which is looking into the money trail in the alleged scam, had arrested sacked cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee on July 23.

But, these were the first arrests by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which started probing the case after directions from the Calcutta High Court. Former adviser to power committee Shanti Prasad Sinha and ex-secretary of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) Ashok Saha were both grilled by the CBI several times since the probe began and were taken into custody after hours of questioning.

According to the CBI, Sinha was the convener of a five-member panel. Both the accused were then lodged in the state’s school service commission, the agency said.

On May 20, after the high court’s directions, the CBI had registered a case against five accused and unknown persons. The agency has claimed that the accused conspired and extended undue advantage in the matter of giving appointment to “undeserving and unlisted" candidates to posts of Group-C staff in different schools across the state.

The agency alleged that they collected vacancies of Group C in an unauthorised manner after the recruitment panel expired in May 2019. This was in violation of provisions of the School Service Commission Rules, 2009, it added.

The CBI further alleged that the accused issued recommendations of unsuccessful candidates to such vacancies by issuing fictitious memos of the regional commissions and using scanned signatures of the chairpersons of such commissions without their knowledge.

On the basis of these recommendations, appointment letters were issued bypassing the normal chain of hierarchy and without sending them to the appointment section of the state’s secondary education board, as well as without notifying candidates’ names on the central website for verification of testimonials, the CBI added.

As a result, the CBI said, deserving candidates were denied regular salaried jobs even after the panel’s expiry. Both the accused will be produced before the court.

In the high-profile case ED case, the agency has claimed that close to Rs 50 crore cash, gold jewellery and bars have been seized from at least five apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides property documents and a joint company. Chatterjee and his aide are facing money laundering charges. The two were sent to judicial custody till August 18 after a special court rejected Chatterjee’s bail prayer.

