Bengal SSC Scam: Despite Protection from Arrest by SC, TMC's Manik Bhattacharya Held. Here's How

Manik Bhattacharya, former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on grounds of non-cooperation with agency’s investigation. He was interrogated last afternoon over the alleged irregularities in primary teachers’ appointments.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted him protection from being held by the CBI. However, the latest arrest has been made by the ED. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case and had earlier too summoned Manik Bhattacharya. It has also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam.

