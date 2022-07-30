Bengal SSC Scam LIVE Updates: Arpita Says She 'Didn't Know About Cash, Partha Kept Rooms Locked'; Abhishek Banerjee Meets Protesting Aspirants

Bengal SSC Scam LIVE Updates: Sacked Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee told Enforcement Directorate that she had no idea about the money and valuables in two of her apartments as Chatterjee would never allow her to enter the “locked rooms.” In the latest raid, cash and Rs 4.3 crore of jewellery were seized by the ED, six days after it seized Rs 21. Read More
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s watch, no one will go scot-free after committing corruption, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in an attack against the Trinamool Congress after crores of rupees were found at properties linked to its now-suspended leader Partha Chatterjee. “We are accustomed to see counting of votes but now counting of cash is taken up in a state and nobody knows when it will end. Now, everything is coming out," he said.
Coming from an extremely middle-class family in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee, the three-time chief minister of West Bengal, built her political career based on her image of honesty, a streetfighter, and pro-people leadership. The purported School Service Commission (SSC) recruiting scam and the involvement of large sums of money have reached a point of no return for the administration, known as the government for “Ma-Mati-Manush" (Mother-Soil-People). The images of the recovery of over Rs 50 crore in cash at the houses of an alleged close friend of Partha Chatterjee have shaken the conscience of the people of Bengal and India as well. READ MORE
Amid the SSC scam in Bengal, Senior Trinamool leader and MP Saugata Roy has said nobody, including Mamata Banerjee, had any idea that such a thing was taking place. “We had no idea that such a thing was taking place. When we came to know about it, we took action. Mamata Banerjee sacked him from the ministerial post," he said. He further said that if Suvendu Adhikari had any proof regarding the scam, he should have revealed it to ED, not to the media.
“Iam a victim of conspiracy," said Partha Chatterjee on Friday, when asked if his sacking as a minister and from all posts of the party on Thursday was a result of a conspiracy, as he entered the ESI Hospital in Kolkata. When asked further while coming out of the hospital whose conspiracy it was, he said, “Take a look at the party’s decision." When asked if the party’s decision was correct, he said, “The timing is bad. It may adversely affect the fairness of the investigation." Chatterjee was holding the portfolios of commerce and enterprise, industry, information technology and electronics, as well as parliamentary affairs in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal government. READ MORE
Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee was on Friday captured in a hysterical state, refusing to exit the car and going to the hospital for a court-mandated checkup. In a video that surfaced on social media, Arpita was seen wailing, flapping her arms, and refusing to get out of the car before she was forcibly taken inside a hospital in Kolkata today for a court-mandated checkup. When she was forced to get out, she sat on the ground. Security personnel was seen trying to convince her to walk in and then pulling her. Eventually, she was forcibly taken in, in a wheelchair, still crying. This happened when officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought them to ESI Hospital in Joka. READ MORE
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee met protesting School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants in West Bengal on Friday and assured that their problem would be solved. The aspirants also said that the meeting was “fruitful,” and that the senior TMC leader assured them that justice would be delivered. Education Minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh were also present alongside Banerjee.
The protesters have been staging protests for several weeks in Dharamtala area in Kolkata, alleging irregularities in SSC recruitments.
A day after being stripped of party and ministerial duties, arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy. The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, asserted that he alone was responsible for his fate, seemingly shrugging off responsibility for Chatterjee.
Partha Chatterjee, who was held in connection with a school recruitment scam, is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. As he deboarded a vehicle after being taken to ESI hospital at Joka on the southern outskirts of the city for a medical check-up during the day, and was approached by reporters, Chatterjee said he was just a “victim of a conspiracy”. Later, while exiting the hospital, he said time will tell if the action taken against him by the TMC was justified.
“This decision (to suspend me) could influence an impartial probe Only time will tell whether the decision was right or wrong,” he said. About the move to remove him from the ministry, Chatterjee, once considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, “Her (Banerjee’s) decision is right.” The TMC leadership, however, took exception to his comments and said Chatterjee was himself responsible for his fate.
“Who will conspire against him? What is he trying to imply? The money was recovered from the flat of his close aide. He himself is responsible for this situation,” senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who had been vociferous over the demand to sack Chatterjee, said: “After so many days, he is saying it’s a conspiracy. As a citizen of this country, he can always approach the court. Let law take its own course,” he said.
Chatterjee, who was the industries and parliamentary affairs minister, had held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. He was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. He was also removed from all party posts.
One of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee, has also been arrested by the ED after crores of rupees in cash were seized from her residences in parts of the city. Mukherjee, who was taken to the ESI hospital for check-up in a separate car, was seen breaking down on her arrival at the medical facility.
