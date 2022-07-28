Bengal SSC Scam: Arrested TMC Leader Partha Chatterjee Sacked As Minister, Stripped of All Party Posts

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked Partha Chatterjee as minister from the state cabinet after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam. He was also removed from all party posts, including the post of secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress.

Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place.

All India TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “We have decided unanimously that we are removing Partha Chatterjee from all posts of this party." In the Trinamool, Chatterjee held multiple posts, including that of secretary general, member of the disciplinary committee, state unit vice-President and member of the National Working Committee.

After a TMC meeting this evening — where the decision to strip Chatterjee of all party posts was taken — Banerjee said Partha Chatterjee will remain suspended till the investigation is over. “After the investigation is over, he has to prove his innocence and initiate return process to this party," he said, adding that there will be “zero tolerance on corruption".

Earlier, the state government issued the order of Chatterjee’s removal as minister of charge from the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises; information technology and electronics; parliamentary affairs; and public enterprises and industrial reconstruction. He has been relieved of his duties as minister in charge of these departments with effect from July 28, stated the order.

After his removal from the state cabinet, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her party took strict action. “I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many plannings behind it but I don’t want to go into details," she added.

Amid a growing chorus of his expulsion, the TMC has convened a meeting at 5 pm. According to sources, Chatterjee is also likely to be removed as the party’s secretary-general, the decision for which is likely to be taken during the meeting called by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in three locations in and around Kolkata and recovered large stacks of cash from a flat linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of Chatterjee. The cash was found five days after the central agency seized over Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from another flat belonging to Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23.

Chatterjee, who was arrested earlier in the day by the ED, countered repeated queries by the media on whether he would resign. Since morning, the ED has raided properties at Rajdanga in South Kolkata and Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city, which were reportedly owned by Mukherjee.

The ED said it had recovered close to Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold, believed to be in kilograms, from apartments linked to Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

Hours before Chatterjee’s removal as minister, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had demanded he should be sacked from the cabinet and expelled from the party.

“Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial (TMC)," Ghosh tweeted in the morning.

Echoing Ghosh, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya also demanded that Chatterjee should be expelled. “As a party worker, I feel that we don’t deserve this public humiliation because of one person. The leadership should take note of it and expel him from the party," he said.

The opposition BJP and CPI(M)’s attack on the TMC prompted demands for Chatterjee’s removal. The party had expressed concerns about public perception over the lack of action against him even as massive amounts of cash and gold were recovered from properties linked to him.

