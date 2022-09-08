Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Invited for Assembly Panel Meeting; ED Finds 201 Labourers Listed as 'Company Directors'

Since the ED (Enforcement Directorate) began the investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam in July, leading to the arrest of Former education minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, a single day hasn’t passed without collecting new information about the high-profile case. Recently, the ED officers were stunned to discover out how far the net of corruption has spread.

According to ED sources, Partha Chatterjee has used the name of several daily wage-earners as the director of companies. Some of them are daily labourers, some are rickshaw pullers but the common factor is that all of them are barely educated and underprivileged. Partha made many poor people of his assembly constituency Behala West as directors of his various suspicious organisations. ED investigators spoke to several blue-collar workers and they have claimed that they did not know they are the directors of any organisation. They never received any money as holders of the claimed posts. Once or twice, their thumb impression was taken from them, they claimed.

In the investigation, the ED learned that the black money received from the SSC scam was invested in around 201 spurious companies. Arpita Mukherjee, who is in judidical custody, was also interrogated about the strategy of money laundering. Preliminary investigation revealed that about Rs 3 crore of black money was converted into white by share trading.

With no relief in sight for Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee, a short session of the West Bengal assembly will be held from September 14 to 23.

Chatterjee, who was in jail, was on Thursday summoned to a meeting by the state assembly for an Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting. Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had earlier said, “A letter has been sent inviting Partha Chatterjee to the meeting." However, the assembly gathering know that the arrested Behala West MLA will not be able to attend the meeting. But since he is still a member of the said committee, the invitation has been sent to him as a courtesy.

On the other hand, Arpita Mukherjee has been waiting for the annual Durga puja celebrations. Arpita, who is a daughter of an aristocrat family in Belgharia, has been actively involved in the Dewan Para Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee preparations held on her family’s land.

