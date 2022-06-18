Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee 'Now Available in One Call', Launches Helpline for Diamond Harbour

Inspired by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s public outreach campaign, ‘Didi ke bolo’, TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee launched his helpline, ‘Ak Daake Abhishek’ (Abhishek now available in one call), at 788-7778877 for his constituency. He has also released a book, Nishabdo Biplab, detailing his own performance as an MP.

The motto of the TMC national general secretary was direct outreach, said a party insider. “Through ‘Ak daake Abhishek’, anyone can reach. This campaign is inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi ke bolo’," the party insider added.

Abhishek said, “This campaign is launched inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi ke bolo’ campaign, you can call me anytime, you can tell me your problems. The helpline will work from 6 am to 6 pm. I plan to run it for 20 years. There will be no wall between you and me. Elections are due after two years, but I am not doing this for votes. I am doing it for people. You can give suggestions without disclosing your name."

Mamata launched ‘Didi ke bolo’ so that people with grievances could directly reach the chief minister. This initiative was a major hit for the TMC after a poor performance in 2019.

Party sources said the concept of a performance book had been developed by Abhishek in 2014. He releases the report every year but could not do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, they added.

Abhishek said during Covid, Diamond Harbour conducted 50,000 tests. “This has not been done in any constituency, we have done it here. Whatever we say, we do and Mamata Banerjee has given us this education," he added.

Abhishek alleged that the central government had not given Rs 5 crore, given to a public representative, over the past two years. He said despite that he had given details of all that he had in the last eight years.

