‘Better Late Than Never’: Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik Welcomes Modi’s Decision to Repeal Farm Laws

Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik, who had been constantly supporting the farmers on their protest against the three farm laws, has welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to repeal the laws. Speaking exclusively to News18, Malik has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to him to address other issues soon. He also congratulated the farmers for carrying out the demonstration for long time in a peaceful manner.

Attending a program in New Delhi, Malik said it was a ‘better late than never’ situation; irrespective of the timing of the decision, it was worthwhile.

On farmers’ stand to carry on with the protest till the three laws are rolled back in the Parliament, he said, adding that he was with the farmers on their every move.

Speaking at an event organised by an academic institution in Delhi, Malik said when he met the prime minister, he urged him to focus on two points – don’t use force on the farmers and do not send the back empty handed.

Malik was seen supporting the farmers earlier as well. In an interview on Thursday, he said that because of farmers’ protests, the BJP will have to pay heavy price in the upcoming UP assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

Malik further said he did not have any political ambitions as he is not contesting any elections and not joining any political party. “I felt that farmers were wrongfully treated; and now by the grace of God they are returning victoriously."

At the event that took place in Lal Quila on January 26, Malik said that hullabaloo was created. Nevertheless, it was the prerogative of the prime minister to hoist tricolour at Red Fort, he said.

However, Malik said that some protestors hoisted their insignia flag at another pillar and for that they were branded as traitors. “Guru Teg Bahadur was beheaded in the doors of Lal Quila. So, if his children do not have the right to enter the Lal Quila than who does?" he said.

