Bhadohi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bhadohi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Zahid (SP), Ravindra Nath Tripathi (BJP), Vasim Ansari (INC), Harishankar (Dada Chauhan) (BSP), Kaladhar (AAP), Diyam Singh ‘Gaharwar’ (JDU), Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi (LKD), Mahesh Kumar (SBP), Ravishankar (AIMIM), Shyam Pal (RSP), Shweta Kumari (JAP), Bindu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.67%, which is 0.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravindra Nath Tripathi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhadohi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.392 Bhadohi (भदोही) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhadohi is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.97%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,81,288 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,07,857 were male and 1,73,394 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhadohi in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,62,526 eligible electors, of which 2,27,649 were male,1,87,781 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,80,739 eligible electors, of which 2,11,810 were male, 1,68,897 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhadohi in 2017 was 64. In 2012, there were 107 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravindra Nath Tripathi of BJP won in this seat defeating Zahid Beg of SP by a margin of 1,105 which was 0.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jahid Beg of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravindranath Tripathi of BSP by a margin of 16,241 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 392 Bhadohi Assembly segment of the 78. Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 24 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.66%, while it was 54.93% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhadohi went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.392 Bhadohi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 424. In 2012, there were 381 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.392 Bhadohi comprises of the following areas of Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Bhadohi Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhadohi constituency, which are: Machhlishahr, Pratappur, Handia, Gyanpur, Aurai, Mariyahu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhadohi is approximately 442 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhadohi is: 25°24’25.9"N 82°30’42.1"E.

