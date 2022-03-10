Bhagwanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bhagwanpur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Prem Singh (AAP), Mamta Rakesh (INC), Subodh Rakesh (BSP), Sher Singh (IND), Satyapal Singh (BJP), Amrish Kumar (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.01%, which is -2.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mamta Rakesh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhagwanpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.28 Bhagwanpur (भगवानपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Bhagwanpur is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,23,476 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 66,005 were male and 57,469 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhagwanpur in 2022 is: 871 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,16,407 eligible electors, of which 62,811 were male,53,594 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 98,545 eligible electors, of which 53,954 were male, 44,591 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagwanpur in 2017 was 117. In 2012, there were 116 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Mamta Rakesh of INC won in this seat defeating Subodh Rakesh of BJP by a margin of 2,513 which was 2.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surendra Rakesh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Satyapal Singh of INC by a margin of 6,781 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 46.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 28 Bhagwanpur Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Bhagwanpur are: Prem Singh (AAP), Mamta Rakesh (INC), Subodh Rakesh (BSP), Sher Singh (IND), Satyapal Singh (BJP), Amrish Kumar (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.03%, while it was 79.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhagwanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.28 Bhagwanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 149. In 2012, there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.28 Bhagwanpur comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 09-Sikroda-II, 12-Habibpur Niwada, 13-Manak Majra, 14- Jalalpur Dada, 15-Hasanpur Madanpur, 16-Chhaparsher Afganpur, 17-Latifpur Khubbanpur, 21-Bhagwanpur, 22-Hallumajra of Bhagwanpur KC, Forest Area, Panchayats 09-Karondi, 18-Sikandarpur Bhaswal, 19-Sirchandi, 20-Khelpur Nasrulapur, 24-Ruhalki Dayalpur,25-Kunja Bhadarpur, 26-Chudiyala Mohanpur, 27-Bhalsawagaj, 28- Bindukharak, 29-Bahedeki Saidabad and 30-Manakpur Aadampur of Iqbalpur KC of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Bhagwanpur constituency, which are: Jwalapur, Pirankaliyar, Jhabrera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Bhagwanpur is approximately 207 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagwanpur is: 29°56’33.7"N 77°47’58.2"E.

