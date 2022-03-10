Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Bhagwant Mann of AAP in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Bhagwant Mann has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

The 48-year-old MP from Sangrur and CM face of the AAP is known for his sarcasm. A crowd-puller at rallies for his one-liners and anecdotes, not many know that he is a college dropout. While he shot to fame with his stand-up comedy, he is trying to shed that image. He is hoping to lead his party to its maiden victory in the state assembly. Mann has been vocal even in Parliament when he demanded the repeal of farm laws in front of the PM. Always donning a yellow turban, he is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Bhagwant Mann is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 30.4 lakh.

