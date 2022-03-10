Bhagwant Mann: Former Comedian to Punjab's Next Chief Minister, Know Sangrur MP's Journey

After a sweeping victory, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Bhagwant Mann is set to become Punjab’s next chief minister. Mann is set to deliver AAP’s first win in Punjab and its entry as a national party in Indian politicl landscape. AAP is leading at over 80 seats out of a total of 117. Among all AAP’s candidates, its CM face Mann is leading with the biggest margin. While it’s all celebrations’ for Mann now, the political journey of the comedian-turned-politician was not easy.

When Bhagwant Mann, an entertainer from Punjab set foot on national television, his comedy show was judged by Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been one of his strong opponents in the Assembly elections 2022.

Alcoholism Mann’s Biggest Opponent

During the election campaigns, there has been a wave in favor of AAP. The biggest opposition of Mann was his alleged alcoholism.

Mann allegedly arrived drunk on several occasions. In 2015, a video of Bhagwant Mann allegedly drunkenly attending a condolence meeting in Faridkot went viral. Another video of Mann’s Lok Sabha speech went viral in 2019, in which he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The BJP had then demanded that the MP be subjected to a narcotics test.

Before getting a ticket from AAP, Mann had publically declared that he is quitting drinking. Kejriwal, who was present on stage, then congratulated him on his decision. Both the Congress and the BJP, however, have repeatedly accused Bhagwant Mann of failing to keep his promise.

Ironically, on winning, Punjab AAP Incharge Raghav Chadha after winning in an address to AAP party members had said that now the narrative of Punjab will change from ‘Udta Punjab’ to ‘Rangla Punjab’.

How Was Mann Selected as AAP’s CM Face?

Mann has been associated with AAP for a long, however, his selection as AAP’s Punjab CM candidate came from the aam aadmi (common man).

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo had said that Mann was selected after conducting voting among the general public. The votes were cast via phone calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages during the party’s special ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ candidate. Kejriwal announced that Mann won as 93 per cent of people voted in his favor.

Early Work

Mann worked in the Punjab entertainment industry for several years before entering politics, however, he is trying to shed his image of a comedian now. In his affidavit to the election commission, Bhagwant Mann recognizes himself as a politician by profession.

As his work as a politician, Mann has been very vocal about Punjab in parliament. He had also given a speech on farm laws supporting the then protesting farmers and sought abolishment of farm laws. He has recently talked about Punjab’s ailing education condition and brain drain in the state after several students from the state were stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

As an entertainer, his first film was Kachheri. It was released in 1994. Bhagwant Mann rose to national prominence after appearing in the late-2000s stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.’

Personal Life

The 48-year-old MP from Sangrur is a college dropout. Always donning a yellow turban, he is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

His total declared assets are Rs 2 crore which includes Rs 48.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 18.3 lakh of which Rs 18.3 lakh is self income. Bhagwant Mann’s has total liabilities of Rs 30.4 lakh.

