Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu Have 'Brighter Future' in Comedy: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have "brighter future" in comedy, BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday in a swipe at them ahead of the February 20 assembly polls.

Puri, who has been canvassing for his party's candidates across Punjab, also claimed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was forced to declare the party's chief ministerial candidate as Mann was "a millstone around his neck".

"They (AAP) announced Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial face as he was a millstone around Kejriwal's neck. If you pull aside Kejriwal he will tell you how uncomfortable he is…he has shared his assessment of Bhagwant Mann with me. Pre-poll announcement of chief ministerial candidates can work both as advantage and disadvantage. And in case of both the Congress and the AAP, it is going to be disadvantage," Puri told .

