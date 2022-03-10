Bhagwantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Bhagwantnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashutosh Shukla (BJP), Ankit Parihar (SP), Jang Bahadur Singh (INC), Brij Kishor (BSP), Navin Kumar (AAP), Naseem Khan (RSP), Surendra Kumar (ASPKR), Ajay Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.16%, which is 1.95% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hriday Narayan Dikshit of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.166 Bhagwantnagar (भगवंतनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhagwantnagar is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 403818 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,19,136 were male and 1,84,674 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhagwantnagar in 2019 was: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,29,333 eligible electors, of which 2,21,546 were male,1,88,129 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,62,916 eligible electors, of which 2,02,493 were male, 1,60,421 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhagwantnagar in 2017 was 1,824. In 2012, there were 1,313 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hriday Narayan Dikshit of BJP won in this seat defeating Shashank Shekhar Singh of BSP by a margin of 53,366 which was 22.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Poonam Shukla of BJP by a margin of 23,829 votes which was 11.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 166 Bhagwantnagar Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhagwantnagar are: Ashutosh Shukla (BJP), Ankit Parihar (SP), Jang Bahadur Singh (INC), Brij Kishor (BSP), Navin Kumar (AAP), Naseem Khan (RSP), Surendra Kumar (ASPKR), Ajay Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.21%, while it was 57.25% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhagwantnagar went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.166 Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 449. In 2012, there were 412 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.166 Bhagwantnagar comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Bighapur Tehsil; KCs 2 Harha (excluding Pop. Included in AC No. 165) and 3 Sikandarpur Karan of 3 Unnao Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhagwantnagar constituency, which are: Unnao, Purwa, Harchandpur, Sareni, Bindki, Jahanabad, Maharajpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhagwantnagar is approximately 896 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhagwantnagar is: 26°19’00.8"N 80°40’12.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhagwantnagar results.

