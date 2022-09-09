'Bharat, Dekho': BJP Takes Swipe at Rahul for ‘Wearing T-shirt Priced Over Rs 40,000’

“Bharat, dekho (India, look)" is what the BJP said while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Friday, claiming that the Congress leader was wearing a designer T-shirt priced over Rs 40,000 during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. But, the Congress hit back asking if the saffron party was scared of the response to the yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on Thursday.

The BJP claimed that the Gandhi family scion was wearing a T-shirt by English designer brand Burberry, which cost Rs 41,257, during the yatra. From its official handle, it tweeted: “Bharat, dekho," (India, look)." The party posted two pictures, one of Rahul and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing.

In its defence, the Congress also mentioned that the ruling party should talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 10-lakh suit and Rs 1.5 lakh glasses. “Hey… are you scared? Seeing the crowds gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about issues… Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss clothes, then it will go to Modi ji’s Rs 10 lakh suit and his Rs 1.5 lakh glasses. Do you want to talk?" the Congress said in Hindi, on its Twitter handle.

Congress leader and social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate tweeted: “Dear BJP, It is visible how your senses have been blown off after seeing the mass revolution! How desperately rattled are you!!!"

Gandhi also had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was “rattled" by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi said he is not leading the march but only taking part in it. It was aimed at “undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS" by spreading “hatred" in the country, he added.

