After covering nearly 4,000 kilometers in almost five months, the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s concluding event will be held on January 30 in Kashmir. The Congress has reportedly invited 21 ‘like-minded’ opposition parties for the grand finale, but several key parties are likely to give it a miss.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly wrote personal letters to several opposition parties, inviting them to attend the unity march’s finale event.

“I now invite you personally to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30," he reported said in a letter that he sent to 21 opposition parties including - Trinamool Congress, the Janata Dal(United), the Shiv Sena-UBT, the Telugu Desam Party, the National Conference (both Farooq and Omar Abdullah were invited), the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the RJD (both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav), the RLD, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the MDMK, the VCK, the IUML, the KSM and the RSP.

Despite Kharge’s letter several key opposition parties including TMC, SP and TDP are likely to skip the event.

According to NDTV, 12 opposition parties would however join Rahul Gandhi for the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that kicked off on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari.

MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Shibu Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are likely to attend the function in Srinagar on Monday.

Sunday marked the last walking day of the yatra. The yatra resumed on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and culminated near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city. Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in the city in the presence of sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders.

The ambitious yatra has traversed 12 states and two Union Territories — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

