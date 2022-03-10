Bharthana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Bharthana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Raghvendra Kumar Singh (SP), Rakesh Chandra (JAP), Kamlesh (BSP), Siddharth Shanker (BJP), Sneh Lata (INC), Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (RSSP), Adarsh (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.56%, which is 1.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Savitri Katheria of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bharthana results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.201 Bharthana (भरथना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Bharthana is part of Etawah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.41%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 365954 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,452 were male and 1,67,480 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bharthana in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,18,835 eligible electors, of which 2,15,341 were male,1,74,728 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,65,389 eligible electors, of which 2,05,020 were male, 1,60,369 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Bharthana in 2017 was 1,080. In 2012, there were 841 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Savitri Katheria of BJP won in this seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar Katheria of SP by a margin of 1,968 which was 0.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukh Devi Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raghvendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 17,965 votes which was 8.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.06% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 201 Bharthana Assembly segment of the 41. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bharthana are: Raghvendra Kumar Singh (SP), Rakesh Chandra (JAP), Kamlesh (BSP), Siddharth Shanker (BJP), Sneh Lata (INC), Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (RSSP), Adarsh (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.01%, while it was 57.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bharthana went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.201 Bharthana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 454. In 2012, there were 450 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.201 Bharthana comprises of the following areas of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Chakarnagar Tehsil; KCs 2 Bharthana, 3 Bakewar, Bharthana MB, Bakewar TA and Lakhana TA of 4 Bharthana Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bharthana constituency, which are: Etawah, Jaswantnagar, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Madhaugarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

The total area covered by Bharthana is approximately 995 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bharthana is: 26°38’25.4"N 79°09’53.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bharthana results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.