Bhatpar Rani Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bhatpar Rani seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay (BSP), Ashutosh Upadhyay (SP), Keshav Chand Yadav (INC), Sabhakunwar (BJP), Ajimullah (JAP), Anil (AAP), Dayanand (ADUPA), Durgesh Kumar (BJJP), Ramashray Rajbhar (JDU), Shriram Kushwaha (CPIMLL).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.57%, which is 0.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashutosh of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhatpar Rani results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.340 Bhatpar Rani (भाटपर रानी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhatpar Rani is part of Salempur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,20,944 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,70,965 were male and 1,49,974 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhatpar Rani in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,75,522 eligible electors, of which 1,73,199 were male,1,42,502 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,692 eligible electors, of which 1,65,950 were male, 1,36,737 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Bhatpar Rani in 2017 was 380. In 2012, there were 388 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashutosh of SP won in this seat defeating Jaynath Kushwaha Urf Guddan of BJP by a margin of 11,097 which was 6.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 34.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kameshwar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sabhakunwar of BSP by a margin of 14,924 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.57% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 340 Bhatpar Rani Assembly segment of the 71. Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravinder of BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat defeating R S Kushwaha of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhatpar Rani are: Ajay (BSP), Ashutosh Upadhyay (SP), Keshav Chand Yadav (INC), Sabhakunwar (BJP), Ajimullah (JAP), Anil (AAP), Dayanand (ADUPA), Durgesh Kumar (BJJP), Ramashray Rajbhar (JDU), Shriram Kushwaha (CPIMLL).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.49%, while it was 52.04% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhatpar Rani went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.340 Bhatpar Rani Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 347. In 2012, there were 334 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.340 Bhatpar Rani comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Bhatpar Rani Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhatpar Rani constituency, which are: Rampur Karkhana, Salempur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Siwan and Gopalganj districts of Bihar..

The total area covered by Bhatpar Rani is approximately 344 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhatpar Rani is: 26°19’19.6"N 84°03’55.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhatpar Rani results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.