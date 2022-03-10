BHEL Ranipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of BHEL Ranipur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Prashant Rai (AAP), Sandesh Sharma (NYDS), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Adesh Chauhan (BJP), Ramesh Chand Dhiman (CPM), Ompal Singh (BSP), Praveen Surya (ASPKR), Rajbir Singh Chauhan (INC), Moh Mursleen Qureshi (IND), Irfan Ali (BJJP), Ajay (IND), Ishant Kumar (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.63%, which is -2.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Adesh Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest BHEL Ranipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.26 BHEL Ranipur (Ranipur) (बी.एच.ई.एल. रानीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. BHEL Ranipur is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,63,883 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,710 were male and 77,156 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in BHEL Ranipur in 2022 is: 890 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,46,932 eligible electors, of which 78,756 were male,68,164 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,13,343 eligible electors, of which 61,486 were male, 51,857 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in BHEL Ranipur in 2017 was 130. In 2012, there were 152 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Adesh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC by a margin of 22,240 which was 21.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Adesh Chauhan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ambris Kumar of IND by a margin of 6,611 votes which was 8.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 26 BHEL Ranipur Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from BHEL Ranipur are: Prashant Rai (AAP), Sandesh Sharma (NYDS), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Adesh Chauhan (BJP), Ramesh Chand Dhiman (CPM), Ompal Singh (BSP), Praveen Surya (ASPKR), Rajbir Singh Chauhan (INC), Moh Mursleen Qureshi (IND), Irfan Ali (BJJP), Ajay (IND), Ishant Kumar (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.76%, while it was 68.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

BHEL Ranipur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.26 BHEL Ranipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 180. In 2012, there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.26 BHEL Ranipur comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: B.H.E.L Ranipur N.A.C, Panchayats 02-Ahmadpur Karach, 03-Jwalapur, 04-Bhadrabad, 09-Salempur Mahdod-I, 10-Salempur Mahdod-II, 11-Annekihetampur, 12-Aurangabad of Jwalapur KC, Ward Nos. 21 to 27, Gurukul Kangri (OG) - Ward No. 28 and Jwalapur Mahavidyala (OG) - Ward No. 29 in Hardwar (Municipal Board) of 2-Hardwar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border BHEL Ranipur constituency, which are: Rishikesh, Hardwar, Hardwar Rural, Jwalapur, Doiwala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by BHEL Ranipur is approximately 194 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of BHEL Ranipur is: 30°00’22.0"N 78°03’18.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest BHEL Ranipur results.

