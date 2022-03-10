Bhinga Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bhinga seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jhaloose (IND), Moti (IND), Alimuddin (BSP), Indrani Devi (SP), Gajala Chaudhary (INC), Padam Sen Chaudhary (BJP), Aasiya (AIMIM), Prabhakar Pandey (BMP), Manoj Kumar Pathak (LJPRV), Ram Kishor (VIP), Ram Rup (SYP), Sunil Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.56%, which is -4.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohammad Aslam of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhinga results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.289 Bhinga (भिंगा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Shrawasti district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhinga is part of Shrawasti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 46.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,75,972 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,189 were male and 1,73,764 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhinga in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,12,911 eligible electors, of which 1,93,487 were male,1,64,031 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,488 eligible electors, of which 1,75,324 were male, 1,44,164 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhinga in 2017 was 18. In 2012, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohammad Aslam of BSP won in this seat defeating Alekshendra Kant Singh of BJP by a margin of 6,090 which was 2.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 33.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indrani Devi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Muhammad Aslam of INC by a margin of 6,827 votes which was 3.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 289 Bhinga Assembly segment of the 58. Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Shiromani of BSP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat defeating Daddan Mishra of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhinga are: Jhaloose (IND), Moti (IND), Alimuddin (BSP), Indrani Devi (SP), Gajala Chaudhary (INC), Padam Sen Chaudhary (BJP), Aasiya (AIMIM), Prabhakar Pandey (BMP), Manoj Kumar Pathak (LJPRV), Ram Kishor (VIP), Ram Rup (SYP), Sunil Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.1%, while it was 64.5% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhinga went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.289 Bhinga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 349. In 2012, there were 312 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.289 Bhinga comprises of the following areas of Shrawasti district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Bhinga, 2 Bhangha, 3 Laxmanpur, 4 Tulsipur, Bhinga Nagar Panchayat, Panchayats 5 Bansgarhi, 7 Bhagwanpur, 8 Bhagwanpurbhaisahi, 9 Veerpur, 15 Fatehpurbangai, 16 Gangabhagar, 20 Jamunahabhawaniyapur, 21 Jogiya, 22 Kathramafi, 24 Malhipurkhurd, 26 Parsohna, 29 Sagargawan, 30 Sangampurwa, 31 Sarra, 32 Shikarichaura, 34 Sonpurkalan and 35 Tikuiya of 5 Malhipur KC of 1 Bhinga Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhinga constituency, which are: Nanpara, Shrawasti, Tulsipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Bhinga is approximately 1060 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhinga is: 27°46’05.9"N 81°56’50.6"E.

