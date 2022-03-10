Bhognipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bhognipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Narendra Pal Singh (SP), Ajendra Singh (ASPKR), Randheer (PEP), Govind Kumar (INC), Juned Khan (BSP), Rakesh Sachan (BJP), Ashutosh (AAP), Jagram Singh (IND), Laxmi Narayan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.18%, which is -0.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinod Kumar Katiyar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhognipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.208 Bhognipur (भोगनीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhognipur is part of Jalaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 436717 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,39,945 were male and 1,96,757 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhognipur in 2019 was: 820 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,897 eligible electors, of which 1,78,793 were male,1,54,240 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,598 eligible electors, of which 1,68,966 were male, 1,36,620 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhognipur in 2017 was 795. In 2012, there were 218 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinod Kumar Katiyar of BJP won in this seat defeating Dharmpal Singh Bhadauria of BSP by a margin of 19,005 which was 8.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yogendra Pal Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dharm Pal Singh Bhadauriya of BSP by a margin of 4,653 votes which was 2.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 208 Bhognipur Assembly segment of the 45. Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat defeating Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhognipur are: Narendra Pal Singh (SP), Ajendra Singh (ASPKR), Randheer (PEP), Govind Kumar (INC), Juned Khan (BSP), Rakesh Sachan (BJP), Ashutosh (AAP), Jagram Singh (IND), Laxmi Narayan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.87%, while it was 64.28% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhognipur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.208 Bhognipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 370. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.208 Bhognipur comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bhognipur Tehsil and 2 Gajner KC of 3 Akbarpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhognipur constituency, which are: Sikandra, Akbarpur - Raniya, Ghatampur, Hamirpur, Kalpi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhognipur is approximately 771 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhognipur is: 26°14’30.8"N 79°54’07.6"E.

