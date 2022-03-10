Bhojipura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Bhojipura seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Yogesh Kumar (BSP), Bahoran Lal Maurya (BJP), Sardar Khan (INC), Shazil Islam Ansari (SP), Mahendra Singh (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.91%, which is -3.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bahoran Lal Maurya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.120 Bhojipura (भोजीपुरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhojipura is part of Bareilly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 307174 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,625 were male and 1,39,543 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhojipura in 2019 was: 832 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,31,297 eligible electors, of which 1,89,338 were male,1,57,768 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,427 eligible electors, of which 1,59,617 were male, 1,29,808 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhojipura in 2017 was 263. In 2012, there were 260 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahoran Lal Maurya of BJP won in this seat defeating Shazil Islam Ansari of SP by a margin of 27,764 which was 11.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shazil Islam of IEMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra Singh Gangwar of SP by a margin of 17,948 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IEMC had a vote share of 32.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 120 Bhojipura Assembly segment of the 25. Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhojipura are: Yogesh Kumar (BSP), Bahoran Lal Maurya (BJP), Sardar Khan (INC), Shazil Islam Ansari (SP), Mahendra Singh (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.88%, while it was 69.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhojipura went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.120 Bhojipura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 375. In 2012, there were 322 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.120 Bhojipura comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Shergarh, 8 Devraniya Nagar Panchayat and 9 Shergarh Nagar Panchayat of 1 Baheri Tehsil; KCs 1 Bhojipura, 2 Rithora, 3 Ganj CB, 8 Rithora Nagar Panchayat, 9 Dhaura Tanda Nagar Panchayat and Pipalsana Chaudhdhari (Census Town) of 4 Bareilly Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhojipura constituency, which are: Bilaspur, Baheri, Nawabganj, Bareilly, Meerganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhojipura is approximately 558 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhojipura is: 28°28’16.7"N 79°25’50.9"E.

