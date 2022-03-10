Bhojpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Bhojpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Talib Siddiqui (AIMIM), Nagendra Singh Rathour (BJP), Arshad Jamal Siddiqui (SP), Ramteerth (BSS), Archana Rathaur (INC), Alok Verma (BSP), Rahul (AAP), Alok (IND), Ajaj Ahmad (IND), Rejvan (IND), Shailendra Singh (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.65%, which is 0.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nagendra Singh Rathore of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhojpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.195 Bhojpur (भोजपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhojpur is part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.04%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 337730 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,126 were male and 1,55,603 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhojpur in 2019 was: 854 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,10,725 eligible electors, of which 1,67,509 were male,1,39,630 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,622 eligible electors, of which 1,58,427 were male, 1,29,183 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhojpur in 2017 was 563. In 2012, there were 1,032 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nagendra Singh Rathore of BJP won in this seat defeating Arshad Jamal Siddiqui of SP by a margin of 34,877 which was 18.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jamaluddin Siddiqui of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mukesh Rajput of JaKP by a margin of 18,629 votes which was 10.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.97% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 195 Bhojpur Assembly segment of the 40. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhojpur are: Talib Siddiqui (AIMIM), Nagendra Singh Rathour (BJP), Arshad Jamal Siddiqui (SP), Ramteerth (BSS), Archana Rathaur (INC), Alok Verma (BSP), Rahul (AAP), Alok (IND), Ajaj Ahmad (IND), Rejvan (IND), Shailendra Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.12%, while it was 59.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhojpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.195 Bhojpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 324. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.195 Bhojpur comprises of the following areas of Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bhojpur, 3 Mohammdabad, 5 Khimsepur, Mohammadabad Nagar Panchayat and Kamalganj Nagar Panchayat of 3 Farrukhabad Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bhojpur constituency, which are: Farrukhabad, Bhongaon, Chhibramau. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhojpur is approximately 543 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhojpur is: 27°16’22.1"N 79°30’59.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhojpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.