Cong's Digvijaya Singh Grabs Cop's Collar During Scuffle Over 'Polling Violation'; MP CM Condemns Act

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was on Friday seen grabbing a police personnel by the collar during a scuffle with police during voting to elect the district Panchayat president, outside the panchayat office in Bhopal. The scuffle took place as Congress alleged “nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates" and the police and administration were working under the pressure of the BJP-led state government during the local body polls.

Singh alleged that BJP is bringing government cars full of people to cast votes. “Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people, who cast votes. It’s a violation of election rules," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the BJP registered a “one-sided" victory in all three formats (gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and zilla panchayat).

Chouhan also condemned the incident involving the Congress protest outside the panchayat office and said such indecent behaviour doesn’t suit an ex-CM. “He holds a policeman by his collar, shouts and attempts to breach Collectorate Gate. It is disrespectful," he said. “Wins and losses continue in a democracy. But who gave the right to hold a cop by his collar? I condemn this," he added.

“He (Digvijaya Singh) holds a policeman by his collar. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi whether she supports this? Has Rahul Gandhi asked to do so? The kind of politics Congress is doing in the state has never happened. I condemn it," he said.

In the elections for the post of president and vice-president of zilla panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won in 41 out of the total 51 districts in the state, Chouhan said.

Out of the 23,000 panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won the post of sarpanch in 90 per cent seats, which means in 20,613 panchayats, he said. Of them, 625 won unopposed.

“People have supported the party in a major way in villages, towns and cities," Chouhan told PTI after the results of the zila panchayat’s presidents and vice-presidents were announced.

Similarly, in 312 janpad panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won the post of president and vice-president in 227, while 20 others affiliated to the party also won. In the remaining 64 places, the Congress won.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

