Bhucho Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bhucho Mandi seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rupinderjit Singh (BJP), Jagsir Singh (AAP), Darshan Singh Kotfatta (SAD), Pritam Singh Kotbhai (INC), Gurpreet Kaur (IND), Jagseer Singh (IND), Baldev Singh Aklia (IND), Roop Chand (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.4%, which is -4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pritam Singh Kotbhai of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.91 Bhucho Mandi (Bhucho) (भुचो मंडी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Bhucho Mandi is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 184785 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 87,851 were male and 96,931 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhucho Mandi in 2022 is: 1,103 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,835 eligible electors, of which 95,222 were male,84,560 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,433 eligible electors, of which 85,621 were male, 74,812 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhucho Mandi in 2017 was 1,010. In 2012, there were 786 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Pritam Singh Kotbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Jagsir Singh of AAP by a margin of 645 which was 0.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 34.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajaib Singh Bhatti of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pritam Singh of SAD by a margin of 1,288 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 91 Bhucho Mandi Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bhucho Mandi are: Rupinderjit Singh (BJP), Jagsir Singh (AAP), Darshan Singh Kotfatta (SAD), Pritam Singh Kotbhai (INC), Gurpreet Kaur (IND), Jagseer Singh (IND), Baldev Singh Aklia (IND), Roop Chand (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.4%, while it was 84.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bhucho Mandi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.91 Bhucho Mandi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 184. In 2012, there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.91 Bhucho Mandi comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: Panchayats Ablu-I and Ablu II, Mehma Bhagwana, Sivian of Balluana KC; KCs Bhucho Mandi, Nathana, Nehianwala, Goniana (Municipal Council) and Bhucho Mandi (Municipal Council) of Bathinda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bhucho Mandi constituency, which are: Rampura Phul, Maur, Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Gidderbaha, Jaitu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bhucho Mandi is approximately 686 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bhucho Mandi is: 30°17’44.9"N 75°00’03.2"E.

