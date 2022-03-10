Bidhuna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Bidhuna seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Amar Deep (KMBS), Sanjiv Kumar (JAP), Riya Shakya (BJP), Gaurav Raghuvanshi (BSP), Rekha Verma (SP), Suman Vyas (INC), Jitendra Singh (AAP), Ram Singh (BSCP), Er. Shivam Pal (RSP), Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi (IND), Naveen Verma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.51%, which is 1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinay Shakya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bidhuna results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.202 Bidhuna (बिधुना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh. Bidhuna is part of Kannauj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 313617 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,71,103 were male and 1,42,500 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bidhuna in 2019 was: 833 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,835 eligible electors, of which 1,94,747 were male,1,60,600 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,31,702 eligible electors, of which 1,83,093 were male, 1,48,599 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Bidhuna in 2017 was 817. In 2012, there were 694 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinay Shakya of BJP won in this seat defeating Dinesh Kumar Verma of SP by a margin of 3,910 which was 1.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pramod Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Devesh Kumar of BSP by a margin of 18,106 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.11% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 202 Bidhuna Assembly segment of the 42. Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bidhuna are: Amar Deep (KMBS), Sanjiv Kumar (JAP), Riya Shakya (BJP), Gaurav Raghuvanshi (BSP), Rekha Verma (SP), Suman Vyas (INC), Jitendra Singh (AAP), Ram Singh (BSCP), Er. Shivam Pal (RSP), Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi (IND), Naveen Verma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.47%, while it was 60.39% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bidhuna went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.202 Bidhuna Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 374. In 2012, there were 351 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.202 Bidhuna comprises of the following areas of Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Arwakatra, 3 Sahayal, 4 Bidhuna and 6 Bidhuna TA of 1 Bidhuna Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bidhuna constituency, which are: Tirwa, Rasulabad, Dibiyapur, Jaswantnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bidhuna is approximately 781 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bidhuna is: 26°47’03.8"N 79°33’04.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bidhuna results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.