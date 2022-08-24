Bihar Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Vijay Sinha Quits as Speaker; Stormy Session Likely Amid Raids at 25 Places Linked to RJD Leaders

Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar, who ended his alliance with the NDA in Bihar and formed a government with the Grand Alliance earlier this month, faces a test of his majority today. The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation’s motion of no-confidence against him.

Sinha, a senior BJP leader, evidently enjoys the backing of his party which has vowed to take on “Paltu Kumar”, a pejorative it has coined for the chief minister and his many volte faces, and the new government which has been formed through “back door”, a charge the party has, ironically, been facing since 2017.

However, hours before the floor test, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids across 15 locations in Bihar linked to RJD MPs and MLCs. The central agency is conducting raids in connection with the land-for-jobs scam in Bihar that allegedly took place during the tenure of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

The search operation is being carried out at the premises of several senior leaders of the RJD including Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad and former MLC Subodh Rai, they said. The CBI has named the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur in 2008-09 in the case, the officials said.

The Mahagathbandhan has the support of 165 MLAs from the JD(U), Congress, RJD and left parties.

