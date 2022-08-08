Bihar BJP-JD(U) News LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Seeks Time to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Say Sources; 'JDU Upset Over State Shown as Terror Haven'

Is Nitish Kumar upset? Is there a rift between JDU and BJP? Will the oldest ally again ditch the biggest democratic party in the world? Is Bihar heading towards the change in rule? These are the questions spreading like wildfire in the political grapevine, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held on Sunday, hosted by the Prime Minister. He accompanied Telangana CM KCR in his non-attendance, but the latter had chosen to publicly ‘boycott’ the meet. However, Nitish had no such excuse and neither was he ill, and was seen attending other programmes in Patna while the meeting went on. READ MORE