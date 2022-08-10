Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish, Tejashwi to Take Oath at 2pm; BJP's MP-MLA Meet at 10am, 'Vishwas Ghaat' Day Stir Next

Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said here. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said.

Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

Nitish, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘political pole-vaulter’, will now be heading a coalition of seven parties, backed by an Independent.

The oath-taking will be a simple ceremony inside Raj Bhavan, with reports stating that more ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage.

At 4pm, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation. In his first reaction after quitting as the CM of the NDA government, Nitish said there was consensus in the JD(U) on walking out of the alliance.

Nitish then went straight to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence to meet Tejashwi Yadav. Both the leaders then arrived at Raj Bhavan with Nitish carrying a letter of support from other parties. At 6pm, Nitish staked a claim to form a new government.

The BJP accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “insulting and betraying” people’s mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)’s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led opposition. BJP leaders noted that he had snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 over allegations of corruption against its leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked how he will justify the alliance with the party again.

They also threw the jibe “Paltu Ram” (one who keeps changing sides), first used by Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for Kumar, at the Janata Dal (United) leader and rejected claims that their party was undermining him. RCP Singh, once a close aide of Kumar and now out of favour, also accused the chief minister of betraying the mandate of the 2020 assembly polls in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here