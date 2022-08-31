Amid protests by the Opposition parties, Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who is allegedly involved in a 2014 kidnapping case, on Wednesday resigned from his ministerial post. This came hours after the Nitish Kumar government removed Kartik Kumar as the law minister and allotted him the low-profile sugarcane department.

CM Nitish Kumar has accepted Kartik’s resignation and further sent it to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

“I have resigned. I was fed up of everyday debates on TV. BJP had too many problems with me so I had decided that once I get clean chit then only I will take any responsibility in the government. For me, the party is top priority, will work for the party and will answer those who are criticising me. Media is reporting one sided news. And this led to negative portrayal for my image. So it is my duty to clear all confusions and then only I will see what to do," the RJD leader told CNN-News18.

“Tejashwi never opposed my ministership otherwise I wouldn’t have become a minister. Because of me, the party’s image is tarnished and some are campaigning against me so I resigned," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Revenue Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given additional charge for the Sugarcane Industry Ministry.

Reacting to Kartik Kumar’s resignation, BJP leader Sushil Modi said in a tweet, “The first wicket has just fallen. Many more wickets will fall now."

“Nitish Kumar got clean bowled in the first over itself. Now Karthik Kumar’s first wicket has fallen. Many more wickets will fall now, " he added.

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya said Kartik Kumar seems to have more self respect than Nitish Kumar.

Kartik Kumar is expected to appear in court on Thursday in a kidnapping case with his interim protection from court against any coercive action ending on September 1.

Kartik, who is close to RJD’s Bahubali leader Anant Singh, is facing the charge of kidnapping in Patna district and a case was registered at the Bihta police station in 2014. The warrant was issued in the first week of August. As per the allegations against him, he was involved in the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan in 2014 and an FIR was lodged at the Bihta police station. The victim had given a statement under CrPC of 164 in the court where he had mentioned the name of the RJD leader. Moreover, he is also facing other criminal charges in Mokama railway police station and other police stations of Patna and adjoining districts.

The BJP has been attacking the new government since Kumar was sworn in as the law minister. Kumar did not attend a court hearing on August 16 in the case when he took oath as the minister.

