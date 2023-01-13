'Ramcharitmanas' Row Escalates in Bihar, RJD Leader Booked for 'Insult to Hindu Sentiments'

The row over Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar’s remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas’ continued on Friday with the minister stating that he stands by his statements as he “spoke the truth" despite several petitions filed for hurting religious sentiments.

Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar, who is from the RJD, landed in a fresh row after he said the epic Ramcharitmanas penned by Saint Goswami Tulsidas spreads “hatred" in society. He claimed some of its section targets the backward castes.

When asked about his statements, Chandrashekhar equated the popular version of Ramayana with ‘Manu Smriti’ and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’.

When asked about his statement, a seemingly peeved Chandrashekhar asked why he should be bothered by what others say. “How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?" he told ANI.

Petitions for Hurting Religious Statements

Several petitions were filed, in more than one district of the state.

In Muzaffarpur, petitions were filed before the Special MP/MLA court by advocates Sudhir Kumar Ojha and Rajiv Kumar, besides ‘mahant’ of Garib Nath temple Abhishek Pathak and Shyam Sundar, a local Hindu outfit’s leader. They invoked relevant sections of the IPC praying for trial of the RJD leader for causing “deliberate insult to Hindu sentiments". The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on January 25.

A similar plea was also filed by advocate Amarendra Kumar Amar before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Begusarai. “The court will take up the matter for hearing on a date it deems convenient," the petitioner later told reporters.

Political Row

Bajrang Dal activists burn the effigy of Chandrasekhar in Patna as the row continued on Friday.

Union minister Giriraj Singh has accused the Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of using the minister to insult Hindus. “How long will the Hindus be abused for vote bank politics. Can he dare to make similar comments on Quran (the foundational book of Islam)," he asked.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has advised the minister to refrain from making statements that gave an impression that the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ disrespected the ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

The RJD’s state president, Jagadanand Singh stated that the party was ready to back its leader on the issue.

The RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary, however, sought a middle ground, pointing out “socialist ideologue Ram Mohan Lohia often used to say that there is much in our tradition that could be compared with jewels. But there is a lot of garbage as well. While cherishing the jewels we must not seek to preserve the garbage. But we must not throw away what is precious in our zeal for discarding rubbish".

Senior JD(U) member and minister for building construction Ashok Choudhary, a close confidant of the chief minister, claimed that the cabinet minister’s statement militated against “our leader’s policy of respecting all faiths and traditions". Choudhary, who is a Dalit, underscored that “the education minister should have been more cautious in making a reckless statement which could mislead young and impressionable minds. He has drawn a conclusion on the basis of one verse. Had the Ramcharitmanas been contemptuous towards Dalits and OBCs, there would not have been characters like Shabari and Nishad Raj Kevat".

The Congress, which is an ally in the Bihar government, also criticised the minister, calling his remarks absolutely “unacceptable". “Any scripture is a reflection and the product of the times from which that scripture comes. Such remarks are absolutely unacceptable to the Congress Party," party spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

“kamandal-vaadis"

‘Kamandal’ (a water pot used by ascetics) has become a metaphor for Hindutva politics over the years, with kamandal-vaadis referring to those that practice the same. The RJD has sought to stand by his side, saying he had, in effect, rebuffed “kamandal-vaadis" represented by the BJP.

RJD’s state president, Jagadanand Singh said “The education minister is standing by my side. His words have riled the kamandal-vadis. I must say that the party stands by his word and deed."

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has on Thursday lashed out at Chandrashekhar, calling him an illiterate steeped in “marxist mindset" and who has no awareness of the country’s traditions and heritage.

“Why is Nitish Kumar silent? He should answer. The country will not tolerate if Lord Ram is disrespected. He should take his (minister) resignation and apologise for hurting the country’s sentiments," Prasad said.

(With inputs from PTI)

