Bijnor Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bijnor seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Neeraj Chaudhary (RLD), Ruchi Vira (BSP), Suchi (BJP), Umesh Chand (IND), Gaurav Kumar (PPOID), Amiruddin (BJSPA), Mohan Lal (IND), Mamun Ul Haq Alias Adil Naeem (ASPKR), Vineet (AAP), Archana Chaudhary (IND), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Munir Ahmed (AIMIM), Udai Veer Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.53%, which is -2.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suchi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bijnor results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.22 Bijnor (बिजनौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Bijnor is part of Bijnor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 340245 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,478 were male and 1,59,753 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bijnor in 2019 was: 885 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,755 eligible electors, of which 1,91,629 were male,1,71,539 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,824 eligible electors, of which 1,73,089 were male, 1,44,726 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bijnor in 2017 was 217. In 2012, there were 209 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suchi of BJP won in this seat defeating Ruchi Vira of SP by a margin of 27,281 which was 11.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kunvar Bharatendra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahboob of BSP by a margin of 17,836 votes which was 8.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 22 Bijnor Assembly segment of the 4. Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Bijnor Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bijnor are: Neeraj Chaudhary (RLD), Ruchi Vira (BSP), Suchi (BJP), Umesh Chand (IND), Gaurav Kumar (PPOID), Amiruddin (BJSPA), Mohan Lal (IND), Mamun Ul Haq Alias Adil Naeem (ASPKR), Vineet (AAP), Archana Chaudhary (IND), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Munir Ahmed (AIMIM), Udai Veer Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.71%, while it was 65.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bijnor went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.22 Bijnor Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.22 Bijnor comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Mandawar, 2 Bijnor, 3 Dara Nagar, Mandawar Nagar Panchayat, Jhalu Nagar Panchayat and Bijnor Municipal Board of 2 Bijnor Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bijnor constituency, which are: Meerapur, Najibabad, Nagina, Nehtaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Bijnor is approximately 692 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bijnor is: 29°22’18.8"N 78°08’30.5"E.

