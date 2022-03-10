Bikram Singh Majithia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Bikram Singh Majithia has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Hailing from a politically strong and influential business family, controversies have haunted Majithia. From 2007, he has won thrice in a row from Majitha. He is the brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. This election, he has been the most talked-about candidate for taking on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In December 2021, he was booked under the NDPS Act. Majithia has been accused of providing cars and security to Canada-based drug dealers, in addition to letting them stay at his Amritsar residence. He is lodged in jail.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Bikram Singh Majithia is 46 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 12.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.3 crore.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Bikram Singh Majithia contesting on a SAD ticket from Amritsar East constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.