Bilari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bilari seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohammad Faheem Irfan (SP), Parmeshwar Lal (BJP), Shakil Ahamad Sabri (PEP), Khalid Zaman (AIMIM), Anil Kumar (BSP), Prakash Chandra (AAP), Kalpana Singh (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.44%, which is -1.35% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohd Faeem of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilari results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.30 Bilari (बिलारी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Bilari is part of Sambhal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 505468 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,72,041 were male and 2,33,387 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilari in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,19,254 eligible electors, of which 1,85,500 were male,1,58,427 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,315 eligible electors, of which 1,63,782 were male, 1,28,533 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilari in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohd Faeem of SP won in this seat defeating Mohd Faeem of SP by a margin of 13,441 which was 2.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 18.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mhd Irfan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mhd Irfan of SP by a margin of 1,540 votes which was 0.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 14.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 30 Bilari Assembly segment of the 8. Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of SP won the Sambhal Parliament seat defeating Parameshvar Lal Saini of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sambhal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 28 contestants in the fray for this seat and 28 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bilari are: Mohammad Faheem Irfan (SP), Parmeshwar Lal (BJP), Shakil Ahamad Sabri (PEP), Khalid Zaman (AIMIM), Anil Kumar (BSP), Prakash Chandra (AAP), Kalpana Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.79%, while it was 64.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bilari went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.30 Bilari Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.30 Bilari comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bilari, 3 Jargawan and Bilari Municipal Board of 3 Bilari Tehsil; Panchayats 9 Gursari, 10 Rajthal, 11 Berni, 12 Kurh Fatehgarh, 13 Paiga Rafatpur, 14 Deora Khas, 15 Jahangeerpur, 16 Atwa, 17 Bhagatpur Peli, 18 Reeth, 19 Balkaranpur, 20 Chhawara of 1 Chandausi KC of 5 Chandausi Teshil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bilari constituency, which are: Kundarki, Chandausi, Sambhal, Milak, Budhana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bilari is approximately 395 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bilari is: 28°34’14.9"N 78°49’10.6"E.

