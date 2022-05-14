Biplab Deb Resigns LIVE Updates: Tripura CM Bows Out Amid Rumours of Rift in Ranks; BJP to Announce Replacement Today

Biplab Deb Resigns LIVE Updates: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post. Sources said Deb met the home minister and was told that the BJP wanted to go with a new face in the elections. In his first reaction to the media after resigning, the outgoing CM said, “I have worked for Tripura and am thankful to the party.”

The next assembly election is scheduled to be held by March 2023.

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers and reached Agartala. The BJP is expected to announce the name of the new CM today. Frontrunners for the post are deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Manik Saha.

Deb had been associated with the RSS for a long time before taking over as CM in 2018. Born in Akraban, Udaipur in the Gomoti district of Tripura, he was in Delhi for 15 years. He used to work as a gym instructor in the national capital before he was asked to take charge of the state unit of the party in 2016.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.