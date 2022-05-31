Biplab Deb's Resignation as Tripura CM Proves BJP-led State Govt Non-performing: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Monday claimed that Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation as Tripura chief minister substantiated its allegation that the BJP-led dispensation in the northeastern state has been a “non-performing" government.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the saffron camp should come out with a statement on why its central leadership “asked Deb to resign" as the CM just a few months before the next assembly elections. If they fail to tell the reason behind the removal of Biplab Kumar Deb, it will be assumed that the BJP- led government has miserably failed to deliver on its promises," Ghosh said.

He also claimed that it would be a moral duty of the BJP leadership to say why did they change the chief minister.

Advertisement

The removal of Biplab Kumar Deb has substantiated the Trinamool Congress’ allegation that the BJP dispensation is a non-performing government," he said. Ghosh also said Deb was neither an aged person nor ailing. He might have been removed as his party wanted to avoid the public fury because of the BJP government’s failure," the TMC leader said.

“It changed its chief minister just before the elections. Only the face of the government has been changed by replacing Deb but the skeleton remained the same," Ghosh said.

Manik Saha became the chief minister of Tripura after Deb resigned from the post recently. Ghosh also stated that the BJP is “scared of Trinamool’s rise" in the state over the past few months.

“Despite adversities, the TMC had managed to secure 20 per cent vote share in Agartala Municipal Corporation elections. It rose to 24-25 per cent in some civic bodies’ areas. Now is the time to change the government to serve the people in a better way," he said.

Ghosh was granted bail in three separate cases lodged against him in three police stations in Gomati district for his Sitar Patal Prabesh remark that allegedly hurt religious sentiments of many people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.