Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: CM Mamata to Visit Rampurhat Today; Bengal Govt to Submit Probe Report in Court by 2pm

A tussle over sand mining or local area control? No one seems sure yet but what appears clear is that the violence this week in West Bengal’s Rampurhat had nothing to do with the broader political conflict between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In fact, sources say, it is likely a case of a feud between two people affiliated with the same party that escalated with disastrous consequences. Read the full story here.
Lots of police, very few locals. That’s what News18 found on reaching Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Rampurhat area on Wednesday. At least eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob here following the killing of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday in an incident that has led to widespread revulsion across the country and has also sparked a political firestorm. However, most people that News18 came across in Bogtui village denied any knowledge of the mayhem. Read the full story here.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Rampurhat on Thursday, two days after the killing of TMC Panchayat leader sparked off arson, burning at least ten people alive, including two children, whose charred bodies were recovered by the police at the scene of the crime.
At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident. “We are grilling them (those arrested) to find out if there were more people involved in the incident. Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them," the officer said.
He added that forensic experts were examining the ravaged houses to get an idea about the “nature of the mishap". The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.
Family members of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader whose killing on Monday is suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town, claimed that Sheikh’s sons were among those arrested. However, the police as yet have not released any names of suspects who have been arrested.
All eight of them, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday.
After at least 10 persons were charred to death in the violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure the safety and security of the common people, officials in the ministry said.
The MHA has also sought a report from the West Bengal government after 10 people were reportedly charred to death in Birbhum district, the officials further said.
The government’s move came after a delegation of West Bengal BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to intervene in the matter, and requested for a report on the state government’s actions against the perpetrators of the crime.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the West Bengal Police to file an action taken report within three days in connection with the violence that has been reported from Birbhum area of the state.
The Commission has asked the West Bengal police to ensure the safety and security of women and children living in the violence effected area. It has written to Nagendra Nath Tripathi, the Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, West Bengal.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognizance of the incident of ‘brutal violence’ in West Bengal’s Birbhum where 10 people, including women, were burnt to death after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan.
“It is a matter of grave concern and the commission has taken serious note of the lapse on the part of the authorities to take adequate safety measures of the women in those areas," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya.
The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the state government. Meanwhile, the Left Front (LF) on Wednesday took out a rally in Rampurhat town of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, demanding justice for those killed in violence in the area the day before. LF chairman Biman Bose, who led the rally along with CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim, said any attempt to hush up the “mass murder” would be resisted.
Bose slammed the police for “not doing anything” to rescue the villagers. Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the incident, Salim alleged that illegal sand mining mafia played a role in the attacks.
He demanded stern punishment for the perpetrators. “We want strictest punishment for those involved in the barbaric attack,” he said.
