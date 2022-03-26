Birbhum Violence: They Have Threatened to Kill Us Once They’re Out on Bail, Says Rampurhat Woman

Even as the Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, allegations of intimidation continue to surface.

Eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob in Bogtui village in Rampurhat area in the district, following the killing of local Trinamool Congress’s Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday, in an incident that has led to widespread revulsion across the country and has also sparked a political firestorm. Twenty-two people have been arrested so far. Family members of Bhadu Sheikh are suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses.

Mafiza Bibi of Rampurhat, whose mother died in the fire, alleged that Sheikh’s men are now threatening her. “They are saying when their people will come out of bail, they will kill us. He openly said this to me. I have complained to the police. They have said they will come," Bibi told News18.

Sources said the police will provide security to the woman.

As News18 travelled across the village, this was found to be the common fear among villagers.

“If such threats continue despite the police being stationed there temporarily, it does not give us the confidence to return to the village," they say, explaining why the village continues to remain deserted.

A team of 30 CBI officials headed by DIG Akhilesh Singh took over the case from the special investigation team (SIT) on Saturday.

The officials have been divided into four teams to visit the police station, village, hospital and Sainthia where the villagers are staying.

The CBI team will seek custody of the 22 accused who are in police custody.

The team has reached Rampurhat and might also question TMC leader interrogate Anarul Hussain, who was arrested in the case over “administrative negligence" after he surrendered on instructions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hussain’s supporters, however, have named Birbhum TMC president Anubrata Mondal as the conspirator.

