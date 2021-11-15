Cong Govts Ignored Tribals for Political Interests: PM Modi at Birth Anniversary of Tribal Icon Birsa Munda

Lauding ethnic population’s contribution to the nation’s history, freedom struggle, and other aspects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also slammed the Congress government for not giving tribals their due place in history.

“Certain people get surprised if we talk about tribal welfare and their contribution from public platforms," added PM Modi stating those who assumed power after independence never told the nation about the contribution of the ethnic community in strengthening our culture or even it was told, it was done in a very serious limited manner.

Those who ran the government at the Centre for years preferred their political interests and ignored the ethnic population’s abilities and culture alleged the PM. “They had nothing to do with tribals’ hardships, education, health, and other issues," he went on to say.

Advertisement

The ethnic population had an immense contribution to India’s cultural journey, claimed PM Modi further adding that without looking into the contribution of this community, lord Ram’s life success can’t be imagined. “During a period of time spent with the community, he (Ram) transformed from a price to Maryada Purushottam."

Previous governments have committed a crime by not giving priority to the community and this should be highlighted from public platforms persistently, he said applauding the fact the tribal dance, songs and life aspects have deep purpose of life.

Birsa Munda lived for the society, sacrificed his life for his culture and the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he inaugurated a museum in Ranchi in memory of the revered tribal freedom fighter, popularly known as Dharti Aaba. Addressing a gathering virtually, Modi said Dharti Aaba did not live very long but he wrote a complete history for the country and gave direction to the future generations of India.

Paying tributes to Munda on his birth anniversary, the prime minister said he fought against the ideology that wanted to erase the identity of the tribal society of India. “The country has decided it will give a more meaningful and grand identity to the tribal traditions and its valor stories. For this, a historic decision has been taken — from today every year, the country will celebrate November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’," the prime minister said.

“Bhagwan Birsa knew that attacking diversity in the name of modernity, tampering with ancient identity and nature was not the way for the welfare of the society. He was in favour of modern education, he advocated for change, he showed courage to speak against the shortcomings of his own society," he added. Modi said it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that created the Union Tribal Ministry, and linked tribal interests with the policies of the country.

Advertisement

He also credited Vajpayee, the former prime minister, for the creation of Jharkhand, which came into being on this day in the year 2000. Congratulating citizens of the state and the tribal society, Modi dedicated the Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and Museum to the nation.

Advertisement

“This museum will become a living venue of our tribal culture, which is full of diversity. It will depict the contribution of the tribal heroes in the freedom struggle," Modi said.

“Bhagwan Birsa lived for the society, sacrificed his life for his culture and his country. Therefore, he is still present in our faith, in our spirit as our God," the prime minister said. The museum is situated at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi where the tribal icon had breathed his last. A 25-feet tall statue of Munda has been installed there.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Narendra Modi in MP LIVE Updates: PM to Reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal Shortly

Advertisement

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Ramesh Bais, Union Minister Arjun Munda and former chief minister Babulal Marandi were among those present at the function. The project has been developed in association with the Jharkhand government, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“It demonstrates the way tribals struggled to protect their forests, land rights, their culture and shows their valour and sacrifices, which is vital for nation-building," the PMO said. Along with Munda, the museum also highlights contributions of tribal freedom fighters such as Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganga Narayan Singh.

Advertisement

The memorial park has been developed on adjacent 25 acres of land, and it has a musical fountain, food court, children’s park, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.