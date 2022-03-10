Bisauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Bisauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju (SP), Kushagra Sagar (BJP), Hari Prakash Arya (SSWD), Pragya Yashoda (INC), Gautam Kumar (IND), Surendra (IND), Jaypal Singh (BSP), Rekha Chandra (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.18%, which is 1.11% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kushagra Sagar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.112 Bisauli (बिसौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Bisauli is part of Badaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 391447 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,12,805 were male and 1,78,629 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bisauli in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,240 eligible electors, of which 2,11,731 were male,1,75,922 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,48,849 eligible electors, of which 1,95,380 were male, 1,53,469 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bisauli in 2017 was 778. In 2012, there were 368 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kushagra Sagar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju of SP by a margin of 10,688 which was 4.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashutosh Maurya Urf Raju of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Priti Sagar Urf Pushpa Rani of BSP by a margin of 42,990 votes which was 21.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 44.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 112 Bisauli Assembly segment of the 23. Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP won the Badaun Parliament seat defeating Dharmendra Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Badaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bisauli are: Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju (SP), Kushagra Sagar (BJP), Hari Prakash Arya (SSWD), Pragya Yashoda (INC), Gautam Kumar (IND), Surendra (IND), Jaypal Singh (BSP), Rekha Chandra (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.07%, while it was 57.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bisauli went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.112 Bisauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 390. In 2012, there were 350 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.112 Bisauli comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Bisauli, 2 Karanpur, 3 Asafpur, Panchayats 68 Singthara, 69 Katgaon, 70 Vagrain, 71 Gargaia, 72 Penpal, 73 Agei, 74 Uraina, 75 Saidpur, 76 Pusgawan, 78 Hatra, 79 Baraur Amanullapur, 86 Khurrampur Bhamori, 87 Rahedia, 88 Byoli, 89 Veerampur, 92 Manakpur of 4 Satasi KC, Bisauli MB, Mudia Nagar Panchayat, Saidpur Nagar Panchayat and Faizganj Nagar Panchayat of 2 Bisauli Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bisauli constituency, which are: Chandausi, Bilari, Milak, Aonla, Badaun, Bilsi, Sahaswan, Gunnaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bisauli is approximately 610 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bisauli is: 28°20’12.1"N 78°54’49.3"E.

