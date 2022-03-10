Bishnupur Manipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bishnupur(Lamagdong) seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Konthoujam Govindas Singh (BJP), Ningthoujam Joykishore Singh(INC), Oinam Nabakishore Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.28%, which is -0.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Konthoujam Govindas Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bishnupur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.26 Bishnupur(बिश्नुपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Bishnupur is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,560 eligible electors, of which 14,263 were male and 15,297 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,826 eligible electors, of which 13,352 were male, 14,474 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bishnupur in 2017 was 132. In 2012, there were 68 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Konthoujam Govindas Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Konthoujam Krishna Kumar of BJP by a margin of 5,278 which was19.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012 Konthoujam Govindas Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Thiyam Yaima of MSCP by a margin of 6,653 votes which was 27.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 23 Mayang Imphal Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Bishnupur are: Konthoujam Govindas Singh (BJP), Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh(INC), Oinam Nabakishore Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.13%, while it was 85.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bishnupur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.26 Bishnupur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.26 Bishnupur comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Mayang Imphal constituency, which is: Henglep, Moirang, Saitu,Oinam, Thanga, Nungba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Bishnupur is approximately 644 square kilometers.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bishnupur is 24°34’20.6"N 93°45’28.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bishnupur results.

