Biswan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading at 10 AM.

Live election results updates of Biswan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sahajram (IND), Salil Seth (IND), Afzaal Kausar (SP), Nirmal Verma (BJP), Vandana Bharrgava (INC), Hashim Ali (BSP), Adarsh (AAP), Ramlakhan Gautam (PPAS), Nattharam (IND), Riazuddin (Razu) (IND), Shashikala Verma (IND), Ram Kishor Verma (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.9%, which is -2.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Biswan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.149 Biswan (बिसवां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Biswan is part of Sitapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 324663 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,769 were male and 1,51,883 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Biswan in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,30,831 eligible electors, of which 1,69,535 were male,1,47,625 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,793 eligible electors, of which 1,55,132 were male, 1,31,653 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Biswan in 2017 was 15. In 2012, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Afzaal Kausar of SP by a margin of 10,235 which was 4.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rampal Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmal Verma of BSP by a margin of 7,349 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 149 Biswan Assembly segment of the 30. Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.91%, while it was 67.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Biswan went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.149 Biswan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 335. In 2012, there were 296 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.149 Biswan comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Biswan, 2 Manpur, Panchayats 37 Ahamdabad, 38 Kankarkui, 39 Kauwakhera, 40 Aruwa, 41 Konsar, 42 Kotra, 44 Gurera, 45 Tedawa Kala, 46 Nakaila, 47 Belwa Basahia, 48 Puraini, 49 Bagahadhak, 51 Murthana, 52 Lalpur, 53 Sukhawa Kala, 54 Sanda of 3 Jahangirabad KC and Biswan Municipal Board of 4 Biswan Tehsil; Panchayats 3 Saraiyan, 4 Patara Kalan, 12 Daudpur, 13 Mahotepur, 16 Maholi, 17 Lalawa, 19 Saraurakala and 20 Bhithauli of 1 Peer Nagar KC of 6 Sidhauli Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Biswan constituency, which are: Laharpur, Sevata, Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli, Sitapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Biswan is approximately 579 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Biswan is: 27°29’58.9"N 80°57’05.4"E.

