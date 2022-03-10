Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bithari Chainpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Raghavendra Sharma (BJP), Priti Kashyap (RMEP), Ashish Patel (BSP), Pappu Sagar (AAP), Abdul Fahim (IND), Agam Kumar Maurya (SP), Toufeeq (AIMIM), Alka Singh (INC), Satish Kumar Singh (CPI), Manoj Singh (IND), Devendra Kumar (IND), Suresh Giri (IND), Sangh Priya (IND), Ahmad Husain (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.5%, which is -4.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Kumar Mishra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.123 Bithari Chainpur (बिठारी चैनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Bithari Chainpur is part of Aonla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 320280 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,204 were male and 1,46,061 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bithari Chainpur in 2019 was: 838 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,23,440 eligible electors, of which 2,00,791 were male,1,61,720 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,541 eligible electors, of which 1,71,125 were male, 1,32,412 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bithari Chainpur in 2017 was 311. In 2012, there were 291 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar Mishra of BJP won in this seat defeating Veer Pal Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 19,511 which was 8.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Virendra Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dharmendra Kumar of SP by a margin of 3,415 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 123 Bithari Chainpur Assembly segment of the 24. Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bithari Chainpur are: Dr. Raghavendra Sharma (BJP), Priti Kashyap (RMEP), Ashish Patel (BSP), Pappu Sagar (AAP), Abdul Fahim (IND), Agam Kumar Maurya (SP), Toufeeq (AIMIM), Alka Singh (INC), Satish Kumar Singh (CPI), Manoj Singh (IND), Devendra Kumar (IND), Suresh Giri (IND), Sangh Priya (IND), Ahmad Husain (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.81%, while it was 68.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bithari Chainpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.123 Bithari Chainpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 390. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.123 Bithari Chainpur comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Kiyara, 4 Bithari Chainpur, Thiriya Nizabat Khan Nagar Panchayat and Kargaina (Census Town) of 4 Bareilly Tehsil; KCs 4 Bisharatganj, 5 Ballia and Bisharat ganj Nagar Panchayat of 3 Aonla Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bithari Chainpur constituency, which are: Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Faridpur, Dataganj, Badaun, Aonla, Meerganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bithari Chainpur is approximately 510 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bithari Chainpur is: 28°16’57.4"N 79°21’49.3"E.

