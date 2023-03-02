State politics warm up over the gas price hike and law and order situation. While BJP is agitating over the police attack on BJP workers, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) targeted BJP against the Centre’s decision to hike LPG prices by Rs 50 in the country. BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik criticised the Modi govt on the gas price hike. BJP said that instead of talking about the failure of the state government, now he is talking about the gas price hike.

Patnaik said that people are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. In 2014, the LPG price was Rs 450, now it costs Rs 1145. The price rose by threefold in the past 8-9 years putting an additional burden on common people. The Centre has cut the extra 5KG of rice given during the covid lockdown and now they have increased the gas prices.

Responding to the allegation, BJP’s Mohan Majhi said that the gas price has increased due to an international price hike.

Patnaik said, “It seems as if the Prime Minister does not want any welfare for the poor. He may want to eat the raw rice rather than cook. I strongly oppose it. BJD is opposing the central government’s anti-poor policy."

However, Majhi said: “Soumya Babu is not with BJD. He is maintaining distance from the state government and BJD. BJD wants to inform you that Soumya Babu is with the party. That is why Soumya Babu’s saying all this. The picture will clear after a few days."

State BJP General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the government is adopting a repressive policy. Senior police officers are involved in the conspiracy. The government is trying to suppress the opposition parties while playing their role. Though there is agitation at various times, it is a conspiracy to impose section 307 against the BJP Yuv Morcha. Therefore, the party will file FIR against DGP, Police Commissioner, DCP in all the police stations. If the police will not accept the FIR, BJP will move the court.

The Party will protest in front of all SP offices against police action against Yuv Morcha workers on March 4.

BJD MLA Soumaranjan Patnaik said that the law and order situation is getting worse because of the BJP.

Harichandan said, “It is a conspiracy. Senior police officers are involved with this. The protests will continue."

