BJP Ally's Mega Rally in Lucknow Today, Amit Shah, CM Yogi to be at the Event

A grand rally of the Nishad is set to be held at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground on Friday, where top BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present. The Bharatiya Janata Party has tied up with Sanjay Nishad’s party for the state elections in 2022.

The Union home minister is expected to reach the rally spot around 2 pm, post which, around 3 pm, he will head to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar to address at the inauguration of 29 godowns of state warehousing corporations and 23 new branches UP Cooperative bank. At around 4:45 pm, Shah will inaugurate the seventh national convention of Sehkar Bharti at Rajkiya Polytechnic campus.

Some big announcement regarding the fishermen (Nishad) society are expected at the rally. Regarding the reservation system, Sanjay Nishad said that the needy should get benefit of the reservation, irrespective of being from any caste.

Advertisement

“Backlog should be filled under the system of reservation, priority should be given to the needy. The basis of reservation should be done keeping in view the economic status along with the caste. Chance must be given to needy people first. Then if there is a chance, then the remaining people should be given reservation on the basis of caste," said Sanjay Nishad.

Earlier, the Nishad Party president said that the matter of seats between BJP and Nishad Party has been resolved for the upcoming assembly elections, though he did not disclose the number of seats. However, he claimed that they are getting seats in double digits under the alliance.

Recently, on the question of the remarks of BJP leaders regarding the red cap of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Nishad said that the cap of his party is not red but maroon in colour. He said that this maroon colour reminds of the sacrifices and nobody hates this colour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.