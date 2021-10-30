BJP Calls Mamata 'Liar' Using #MamatarMitthyachar as Bengal CM Attacks Central Leadership in Goa

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had directed some heavy criticism towards the BJP during her address as she launched the TMC’s election campaign in Goa on Friday. The chief minister had said “Delhi’s dadagiri" (bullying) will not work in Goa, referring to the BJP-ruled Centre.

The BJP, on the other hand, chose to take the social media route to hit back at Mamata. When she was attacking the BJP in Goa, the Bengal BJP leadership started posting with the hashtag, #MamatarMitthyachar (Mamata’s lies) on social media.

The BJP leadership took to Twitter and said Mamata’s tirade against the central government was “baseless", with regard to distribution of vaccines, corruption in the health system among other issues.

Taking a dig at Mamata on her statement that Goa was also her “motherland", the West Bengal BJP tweeted (in Bangla), “Then are you not Bengal’s daughter any longer?"

Using the hashtag, BJP MPs, MLAs and union ministers have been tweeting against Mamata. Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president, told CNN-News18, “Mamata Banerjee is promoting the healthcare project, making it compulsory to have a healthcare card, but in the same scheme, a hospital has approached the court to recover arrears of Rs 64 crore from the state."

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy, however, dismissed the BJP’s attack. He said, “BJP leaders and workers (in Bengal) are busy leaving their own party. All this propaganda is a desperate attempt by the BJP. The BJP lost the election before, the BJP will be in the same situation in the by-election. The people of Bengal know that Mamata Banerjee does not lie."

