BJP Chief JP Nadda to Begin Three-Day West Bengal Tour on June 7, Address State Executive Meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is all set to begin his three-day West Bengal tour on Tuesday.

Nadda, who will reach the state on Tuesday night, will visit the Vande Mataram Bhavan in Chinsurah on Wednesday. The Bhavan, which is also known as the house of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is the birthplace of the National Song of India.

Nadda will also visit the Chandangar Rash Behari Bose Research Institute and address the inaugural session of the BJP West Bengal State Executive Committee meeting.

On Thursday, he will visit the Belur Math, attend the Karyakartha Sammelan and also meet prominent citizens of Bengal. He will also attend closed-door meetings with party leaders.

Advertisement

Insiders say there is a sense of insecurity within the party with leaders like Arjun Singh returning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and rumours of more waiting to jump ship.

Experts also said a certain section of insiders are not happy with the way things are going on in the BJP.

The BJP recently censured Dilip Ghosh for his embarrassing remarks about party leaders. There are also allegations that leaders are not standing by the victims of violence, even as some MLAs, MPs are demanding a separate state.

Workers and leaders expect that Nadda’s presence and meetings will help them strike back.

ALSO READ | Twenty BJP Leaders in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Resign from Posts, Allege Irregularities in Local Panel Formation

Union minister Amit Shah, too, visited North Bengal last month.

BJP State President Sukanto Majumdar said, “Nadda ji is coming to our West Bengal State Executive meeting. He will definitely tell us the way forward and we are waiting for it."

Advertisement

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that if the TMC opened their gates, the BJP would cease to exist.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC General Secretary, said, “Anybody can come and go, but the BJP won’t flourish here."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.